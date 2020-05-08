J-K reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, tally 823

With 30 new positive COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the Union Territory's tally of positive Coronavirus cases rises to 823, read the UT bulletin. "All the 30 cases have been reported in the Kashmir area," it read.

Out of 823 positive coronavirus cases, 755 cases are from Kashmir while the remaining 68 cases are from Jammu. The Bulletin reports 450 patients who are active positive cases, of which 437 are in Kashmir and 13 patients are from Jammu.

Jammu has reported one death due to COVID-19 while Kashmir has reported eight deaths so far, taking the overall toll to 9 in the UT. India's count of COVID-19 cases on Friday rose to 56,342 including 1,886 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Currently, there are 37,916 active cases while 16,539 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured/discharged and one has migrated. (ANI)