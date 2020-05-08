Left Menu
Development News Edition

12 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, district count reaches 214

As many as 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Gautam Buddh Nagar today, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the district to 214.

ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:19 IST
12 new COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, district count reaches 214
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 12 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Gautam Buddh Nagar today, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the district to 214. "12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the district today, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 214," said District Surveillance Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare there are 3071 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, and 62 fatalities. Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus has risen to 56,342 cases with 1,886 deaths. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF Technical Committee recommends less foreign players in ISL, I-League games from next season

The Technical Committee of All India Football Federation on Friday recommended the implementation of the continental bodys rule on fielding foreign players in a domestic match from next year, reducing the number to four from five, a decisio...

Team of Army, IAF personnel rescue helicopter crew in daring ops in Sikkim

In a daring operation, a joint team of Indian Air Force and the Army on Friday rescued six crew members of an Mi-17 military helicopter from a snow-capped mountain at an altitude of 15,500 feet in North Sikkim, officials said. The Mi-17 med...

Hair salons to open in Sri Lanka as coronavirus lockdown set to lift

With the coronavirus lockdown set to end in Sri Lanka, hair salons can resume businesses from May 11 after adhering to a set of precautionary measures, officials said here on Friday. Sri Lanka imposed a nation-wide curfew from March 20 to c...

Ludhiana DM allows restaurants, eateries to open up for home delivery from 7 am to 7 pm

While providing relief to the residents, the district administration has allowed the restaurants and other eateries to open up for home delivery. However, the takeaway and dining facility would not be allowed, and these relaxations will not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020