Jharkhand prohibits manufacturing, storage, sale of pan masala for one year

Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government on Friday prohibited the manufacturing, storage, distribution or sale of pan masala containing Magnesium Carbonate in the state for a period of one year. This comes amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A notification from the Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare stated that Commissioner of Food Safety, Nitin Kulkarni in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 30 of Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, "prohibit in the interest of public health for a period of one year from the date of issue of the notification, the manufacture, storage, distribution, or sale of pan masala containing Magnesium Carbonate as ingredient". It further stated, "Any violation of this order shall entail strict action under the appropriate sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the Indian Penal Code."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 132 COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, including 41 cured/discharged and three deaths. (ANI)