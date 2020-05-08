Only 16 active COVID-19 cases left in Uttarakhand: Utpal Kumar Singh

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Friday informed media that number of active cases of COVID-19 has decreased to 16 in the state. "The doubling rate of cases is 96 days and the rate of recovery of COVID-19 patients stands at 74 per cent," he added.

Singh further informed that the state has also reduced the containment zones to seven from 21. Out of the total 7 containment zones, five are in Dehradun, one each in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar respectively. (ANI)