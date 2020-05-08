Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana's action preventing movement of doctors, infringes others right to freedom of movement: HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:10 IST
Haryana's action preventing movement of doctors, infringes others right to freedom of movement: HC

The Delhi High Court Friday said the order of Haryana authorities preventing and obstructing the movement of doctors, nurses, court staff and trucks to and from Delhi to Sonepat prima facie infringes right to freedom of movement even when the entire national capital and Sonipat are not coronavirus containment zones. A bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula, which conducted the hearing through video conferencing, said it was of prima facie view that the action of the District Magistrate, Sonipat, restricting the movement, is contrary to the orders and letters issued by the Union Home Secretary on lockdown guidelines.

The court issued notice to the Centre and Haryana government on a petition challenging the order of Sonipat authorities on restriction activities. Petitioner O P Gupta submitted that a number of Delhi residents have to travel to Sonipat for essential work and similar is the situation for Sonipat residents. He said the District Magistrate of Sonipat has imposed blanket cross border transit restrictions between the two cities and granted exemptions to only a few categories of government officials and for movement of goods not destined for there.

He added that even doctors, nurses and court officials who either reside in Sonipat or work there are being prevented from entering or leaving the city. As per the April 30 order of the district magistrate, accommodation arrangements for persons working in Sonipat but residents of Delhi or UP shall have to be made by the concerned management at Sonipat so as to preclude any daily cross-border transit.

The order further states that those persons who are working in Delhi or UP but are residents of Sonipat shall pursue similar accommodation arrangement with their concerned management in areas of their work so as to preclude any daily cross-border transit. The bench said prima facie it was of the view that the April 30 order of Sonipat district magistrate prevents and obstructs the movement of trucks from Delhi to Sonipat as well as movement of doctors, nurses and court officials.

“Accordingly, this court is of the prima facie view that the order dated April 30, 2020 by the District Magistrate, Sonipat, constitutes an infringement of Articles 19(1)(d) (freedom of movement) and 301 (freedom of trade and commerce) of the Constitution especially when the entire National Capital and Sonipat are not containment zones. “This court is also in prima facie agreement with the submission of the petitioner that the action of the District Magistrate, Sonipat, is contrary to the orders/ letters dated April 15, 30 and May 1 issued by the Union Home Secretary,” the bench said.

The bench referred to an order of the Kerala High Court which has held, “No doubt, restrictions may be imposed in times of a national emergency such as the present, but when the guidelines issued by the Central Government under the Disaster Management Act itself permits travel for urgent medical treatment, then the said guidelines have necessarily to be enforced by the Central Government through the removal of the blockades that prevent such travel.” PTI SKV HMP RKS RKS RKS.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Life-threatening extreme heat set to trap millions indoors by 2060

By Thin Lei Win ROME, May 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Extreme heat and humidity are increasing across the globe, threatening millions of lives and economies in places where it could become fatal to work outdoors, scientists said on Frida...

Eight political parties write to President Kovind over labour law dilution

Accusing the Centre of diluting labour laws using the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse, eight political parties jointly wrote a a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday registering their protest over the issue. The workers are being...

Pandemic inflicts historic U.S. job losses, as states struggle to reopen

The coronavirus pandemic triggered the steepest monthly loss of U.S. jobs since the Great Depression, government data showed on Friday, while Michigan and California prepared to put people back to work after a manufacturing shutdown.Labor D...

Now, 8 labs approved for testing prototype samples of PPE coveralls: Govt

The government on Friday said that eight laboratories have now been approved for testing of personal protective equipment PPE coveralls required for protection from COVID-19. The laboratories include South India Textiles Research Associati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020