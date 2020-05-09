Left Menu
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, others on plea to stop Haryana govt from restriction activities on essential services

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and others on a petition seeking direction to stop the Haryana government from 'restriction activities' with regard to movement of essential services.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2020 00:53 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 00:53 IST
Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, others on plea to stop Haryana govt from restriction activities on essential services
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre and others on a petition seeking direction to stop the Haryana government from 'restriction activities' with regard to movement of essential services. A Division Bench of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula asked Centre and Haryana government to file a reply and listed the matter for further hearing on May 12.

"Prima facie, this Court is of the view that the order dated 30th April, 2020 of District Magistrate, Sonipat, prevents and obstructs the movement of trucks from Delhi to Sonipat as well as movement of Doctors, Nurses, Court officials etc. to and from Delhi to Sonipat. Accordingly, this Court is of the prima facie view that the order dated 30th April, 2020 by the District Magistrate, Sonipat, constitutes an infringement of Articles 19(1)(d) and 301 of the Constitution of India especially when the entire National Capital and Sonipat are not containment zones," the court noted in its order. The court was hearing a petition filed by OP Gupta seeking to direct Haryana government to allow all activities like entry of trucks carrying green and fresh vegetables, milk, food grain, medicines and other essential and life-saving commodities coming from Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and even from Haryana and allow the entry of persons who are employed in Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Police, hospitals, Municipal Corporations etc. and having passes permissible under the orders passed by Union government dated April 15 on border points of Singhu, Tikri, Gurugram, Aya Nagar and Badarpur.

If the Haryana government does not obey the Centre's order dated April 15, then the petitioner requested the court to issue direction to Centre to deploy para-central forces on these five border points so as to stop the illegal activities like restricting the movement of essential supplies. (ANI)

