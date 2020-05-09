Left Menu
Development News Edition

Queen tells Britain 'never give up' in tribute to WW2 generation

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 02:18 IST
Queen tells Britain 'never give up' in tribute to WW2 generation
Queen Elizabeth II (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Queen Elizabeth led tributes to veterans of World War Two recalling the "never give up, never despair" message of Victory in Europe Day 75 years ago as the coronavirus damped commemorations for the end of the war on the continent.

In a rare televised address that brought together the themes of wartime and the coronavirus, the 94-year-old monarch said those who had served during the conflict with Nazi Germany would admire how their descendants were coping with the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus. "When I look at our country today and see what we are willing to do to protect and support one another, I say with pride, that we are still a nation those brave soldiers, sailors and airmen would recognise and admire," she said.

On a day that should have been filled with parades and street parties, the national commemorations to herald the day when Allied forces accepted Germany's unconditional surrender were scaled back after social gatherings were curbed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But flags and banners still fluttered across Britain, and people stuck at home due to the lockdown enjoyed a day of special television and radio programmes.

Britain paid tribute to the war generation with flypasts, a two-minute silence, and the broadcast of wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill's speech to mark the anniversary of victory in Europe. In a short ceremony that had been kept secret to avert the possibility of any crowds gathering, Prince Charles wearing a kilt laid a wreath at the war memorial outside his family's Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Households across Britain evoked the spirit of the 1940s, some dressing in period costume and hosting tea parties despite the coronavirus lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson invoked the "heroism of countless ordinary people" in his tribute to the millions of Britons who fought and lived through the war.

"Today we must celebrate their achievement, and we remember their sacrifice," Johnson said in a national address. "We are a free people because of everything our veterans did - we offer our gratitude, our heartfelt thanks and our solemn pledge: you will always be remembered." 'WE'LL MEET AGAIN'

There were commemorations too across the water in France, where President Emmanuel Macron held the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Russia's President Vladimir Putin invoked the wartime Allies' cooperation in telegrams to U.S. President Donald Trump, with Britain's Johnson and others suggesting they should rekindle such togetherness for today's problems.

In Germany - where Nazism, the Holocaust and the devastation of war still shape identity and politics - Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier laid wreaths at Berlin's Memorial to the Victims of War and Dictatorship. The address by Britain's queen came exactly 75 years after her father George VI gave a victory speech over the radio to the nation.

Elizabeth, a teenager when the war broke out, learned to drive military trucks and be a mechanic while serving in the women's Auxiliary Territorial Service. She was in Buckingham Palace when it was bombed in September 1940. Since becoming queen 68 years ago, this was only the sixth time that the queen had made a special broadcast other than in her annual Christmas Day message, but her VE Day speech was the second such address since the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, she invoked the spirit of World War Two, calling for the public to show the same resolve and echoing the words of the song "We'll Meet Again" by Vera Lynn which became a symbol of hope for Britons during the conflict. As part of Friday's celebrations, after the queen's address, Britons were encouraged to open their doors and join in a nationwide singalong of Lynn's song.

The queen's message to the nation spoke of how the outlook that seemed bleak at the start of the war may resonate with people today. "The end distant, the outcome uncertain," she said. "Never give up, never despair - that was the message of VE Day."

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-NBA G Brown accused of shooting rifle at strangers

Former NBA guard Shannon Brown was arrested Saturday on an aggravated assault charge after police say he fired a rifle at two people at his Tyrone, Ga., home. According to multiple media reports, Brown was released on bond Monday.Tyrone Pol...

Brazil hits new record for daily coronavirus deaths

Brazil registered 10,222 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and 751 deaths, the health ministry said.Daily deaths beat the previous record of 615 on Wednesday. Overall, Brazil has registered 145,328 confirmed cases of th...

Coronavirus inflicts huge U.S. job losses; Pence aide infected

The coronavirus pandemic triggered the steepest monthly loss of U.S. jobs since the Great Depression, data showed on Friday, as a second White House aide was diagnosed with the respiratory infection, raising doubt that the highest levels of...

Yemen's Houthis report new case of coronavirus in Sanaa

A new case of coronavirus has been discovered in Yemens Sanaa, which was transmitted from Aden, Houthis health ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.This brings the total cases of coronavirus in areas under Houthis control to two, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020