COVID-19 crisis: Chhattisgarh CM writes to PM, asks for Rs 30,000 crore package for state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Rs 30,000 crore package for the state for the upcoming three months to mitigate economic crisis induced by COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 09-05-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 09:25 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Rs 30,000 crore package for the state for the upcoming three months to mitigate economic crisis induced by COVID-19 outbreak. Further, he has urged the Prime Minister to release Rs 10, 000 crores immediately, out of the total amount.

"The Central government has divided districts into Red, Orange and Green Zones and has allowed limited economic activities in 'Green Zones.' The difficulty with this is that new cases may emerge from the zones where economic activities have been allowed, and in such a scenario, a particular zone may again be classified as Red Zone," read the letter by Baghel. "And that will entail shutting of resumed economic activities again. It is certain that if economic activities are resumed back after a long period and are closed again, that will lead to a situation of dissatisfaction, displeasure, and uncertainty amid the masses. At present, there are also uncertainties regarding the possible situation with respect to lockdown post-May17," it read.

The Chief Minister said that the state needs immediate financial assistance to put an end to uncertainties and to help the economy get back on track. "If 30,000 crore for the upcoming 3 months is not approved, it will lead to an economic crisis in the state, thereby, affecting the operations of normal business. To bring the economy of the state back on track, urgent financial assistance of Rs 10,000 crore should be provided out of the above-stated package immediately," it further read. (ANI)

