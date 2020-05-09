Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt must tackle COVID-19 spread at Arthur Road Jail: HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 10:44 IST
Maha govt must tackle COVID-19 spread at Arthur Road Jail: HC

The Bombay High Court directed the Maharashtra government to take an appropriate policy decision to tackle the spread of COVID-19 at Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai. At least 77 inmates and 26 personnel of Arthur Road Jail tested positive for coronavirus early this week.

Justice Bharati Dangre on Friday was hearing a bail application filed by Ali Akbar Shroff, one of the inmates at the prison, seeking temporary bail on medical grounds. In his order, Justice Dangre noted that the situation was precarious and in such a contingency, the state government and the policy makers should take a decision.

"If it is true that more than 100 patients have tested positive in Arthur Road Jail, then it is for the authorities to ensure that other inmates, who are presently lodged in the jail, are not infected by the virus on account of overcrowding," the court said. The authorities must remember that inmates had the right to a safe and healthy environment even when they were incarcerated, Justice Dangre said.

The court directed the state government and prison department to take appropriate steps. "There is always a hope and expectation that the jail authorities are sensitive to the prevalent situation," the court said.

The bench noted that there were several inmates above the age of 60 and others who suffered from ailments. "Under such circumstances, it is open for the state government and jail authorities to take appropriate policy decision to tackle the situation to keep all inmates safe and ensure that they contain the spread of virus in the jail," the court said.

Shroff's counsel Aabad Ponda argued that the inmate suffered from diabetes, hypertension and high blood pressure, and hence, needed to be kept safe to ensure that he does not contract the infection. The court, however, rejected Shroff's plea after noting that no imminent health impediment was reflected in his case.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Legislation introduced in Congress to give Green Card to 40,000 foreign nurses, doctors

Several American lawmakers have introduced a legislation in Congress to offer the 40,000 unused green cards to thousands of foreign nurses and doctors to meet the urgent needs of the overstretched healthcare sector in the US, the worst hit ...

Coronavirus strikes staffers inside the White House

Vice President Mike Pences press secretary has the coronavirus, the White House said, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week. President Donald Trump, who publicly ide...

Restrictions continue in Kashmir; Curbs relaxed in some peaceful areas

Restrictions continued in Kashmir on Saturday in the wake of killing of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Riyaz Naikoo in an encounter with security forces on Wednesday, but the curbs were relaxed in some areas of the valley where the situation remai...

ZEE5 to release Nawazuddin's 'Ghoomketu' on May 22

Mumbai, May 9 PTI&#160;Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Ghoomketu will finally see the light of the day as the movie is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 22. The film, directed Pushpendra Nath Mishra&#160;and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020