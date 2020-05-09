Left Menu
Delhi govt asking for money spent on tickets of migrant labourers: Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Saturday said the Delhi government was asking for money that it had spent on the train tickets of migrant labourers.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 09-05-2020 12:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 12:24 IST
Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha speaking to ANI on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Saturday said the Delhi government was asking for money that it had spent on the train tickets of migrant labourers. Speaking to ANI Jha said, "On one hand you are taking credit saying you are sending them back on your money and on the other hand you are asking Bihar government to return the money."

He further said that the Delhi government had sent a letter to the Bihar government asking for reimbursement. "I saw a tweet by a Delhi minister saying they are paying for the tickets of 1,200 migrants who are travelling from Delhi to Muzaffarpur. I have a letter here sent by their government asking for the reimbursement of money from the Bihar government," Jha told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the matter should not be politicised. "It is not fair to take money from them (migrant labourers), they have been staying in shelter homes for the last two months. From where will they get money to pay for tickets, so the Delhi government paid for it. One shouldn't do politics over it," Jain said. (ANI)

