36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally 789

Thirty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from 5 p.m. yesterday to noon today in Karnataka, said the State Health Department. According to the Health Department, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 789, including 379 discharged cases and 30 deaths.

While 12 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban, seven cases were reported from Bhatkal, Uttara Kannada, six from Davanagere, three from Bidar, three from Chitradurga, three from Bantawal, Dakshina Kannada, and one each from Tumkuru and Vijayapura. The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is 59,662, including 39,834 active cases.

Till now, 17,846 patients have been cured and discharged and 1,981 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)