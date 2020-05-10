Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Moradabad Police, RAF jawans help needy residents of city

Uttar Pradesh Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel contributed an amount from their salaries to buy ration and kits containing soaps and sanitisers and distributed them among residents of slum areas of in the city on Saturday.

ANI | Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 08:58 IST
UP: Moradabad Police, RAF jawans help needy residents of city
Moradabad Police and RAF personnel distribute ration kits in slum areas of the city. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel contributed an amount from their salaries to buy ration and kits containing soaps and sanitisers and distributed them among residents of slum areas of in the city on Saturday. Yogendra Kumar Mishra, Deputy Commandant RAF said," The Moradabad Police and RAF jawans made a voluntary contribution and 250 kits were prepared which contained rice, potato, onion, pulses, soap and masks. Since we have been doing duty in these areas, we felt that they need ration and the personnel got together to help the residents."

SP (City), Amit Anand told ANI," The police have been providing rations to all whoever calls at 112, we are also working to create awareness about coronavirus. Today, RAF and police are providing ration to needy people. This has been a voluntary effort." Indian security forces have come forward to lend a helping hand to the people who have been affected during the coronavirus lockdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

It's a privilege: Stella Meghie on directing Whitney Houston biopic

Filmmaker Stella Meghie says it is a privilege to direct the Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. The Photograph director said it was important for her to tell Whitneys story and extend the music icons legacy. Whitney Hou...

India's COVID-19 count reaches 62,939, deaths at 2,109

Indias COVID-19 count crossed 60 thousand on Sunday, with Maharashtra being the worst-affected due to the infection so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of total confirmed cases in the country ros...

Macro data, earnings, virus updates to drive markets: Analysts

Trading in the equity markets this week would be guided by several macroeconomic data announcements, quarterly earnings and updates about the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts said. &#160; &#160; Participants will also track global cues amid U...

Naval ship arrives in Kochi with 698 repatriated Indians from Maldives

INS Jalashwa carrying 698 repatriated Indian citizens from the Maldives arrived in Kochi harbor on Sunday morning, completing the Indian Navys first massive evacuation exercise from foreign soil during the COVID-19 lockdown, official source...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020