Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon Session of Parliament to be held as per schedule: Speaker Om Birla

The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held as per the schedule, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:07 IST
Monsoon Session of Parliament to be held as per schedule: Speaker Om Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Image Credit: ANI

The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held as per the schedule, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday. "The upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held as per the schedule. Till now, there are no plans to postpone the session. The decision will be taken as per the situation at that time," Birla to ANI.

On March 23, the Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die in the wake of coronavirus outbreak nearly two weeks ahead of the scheduled date for the conclusion of the Budget Session. A day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus, which has so far afflicted 62,939.

Earlier this week, AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said as per the modeling data and the way India's COVID-19 cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. "According to modeling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. But there are many variables. With time only, we will know how much they are effective and the effect of extending the lockdown," said Dr Guleria. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police detains over 2300 people for violating lockdown orders

As many as 52 cases were registered and over 2,300 people detained here on Sunday for violating the governments coronavirus lockdown orders, police said. According to data shared by the police, till 5 pm on Sunday, 52 cases were registered ...

25 fresh cases in J-K, COVID-19 tally climbs to 861

Twenty-five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 861 in the union territory in Jammu and Kashmir reached 861, officials said. The fresh cases include a nurse and three cont...

Punjab to give Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to kin of employees who die in COVID-19 fight

The Punjab government has announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia compensation to the dependant members or legal heirs of state employees, who die in harness while on government duty fighting against COVID-19. According to an official release, compe...

No COVID-19 case reported in 10 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Vardhan

No COVID-19 case has been reported in 10 states and Union territories in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate has increased to over 30 per cent, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday, asserting that India was moving fast on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020