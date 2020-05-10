Women police officers celebrate Mother's Day with a slice of cake

Women police officials on Sunday expressed gratitude to all the female corona warriors who are in the frontline in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, by cutting a cake on the occasion of Mothers' Day.

"This mothers' Day is dedicated to all the lady police officials, lady doctors, nurses and para medical staff who are deployed for fighting COVID-19. Even mothers at home in a way are serving the country by taking care of their families," said Sharda Chaudhary, Inspector-in-Charge, Mahila Police Station, Hazratganj Lucknow.

After the celebrations, the women officers were seen using the hand sanitizers and also following social distancing as a precautionary measure to prevent deadly virus. (ANI)