AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal produced before magistrate in connection with doctor's suicide case
Aam Aadmi Party ((AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal was on Saturday produced before the concerned magistrate, he was arrested yesterday in connection with a doctor's alleged suicide case.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 20:16 IST
Aam Aadmi Party ((AAP) MLA Prakash Jarwal was on Saturday produced before the concerned magistrate, he was arrested yesterday in connection with a doctor's alleged suicide case. Delhi Police has sought his ten days remand.Jarwal has been booked by Delhi Police on the charges of extortion and abetment to suicide after a doctor allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi.
The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Jarwal and Kapil Nagar, the two accused in a doctor's suicide case. The two accused were earlier in the day questioned by a police team. The AAP MLA on Friday moved an anticipatory bail in a Delhi court in connection with an FIR on the abetment charges in a doctor's suicide case. The court has fixed the hearing on May 11 on the MLA's plea.
He has submitted that he shall be co-operating with the police authorities in the investigation.The FIR was lodged by Delhi Police on the complaint filed by Hemant, who is the son of the deceased and alleged that the deceased was threatened, intimidated for extortion by Jarwal and Nagar.(ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Prakash Jarwal
- Delhi Police
- AAP
- Delhi
- Durga Vihar
