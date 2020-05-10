Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPCC writes to CM Vijayan, shows willingness to pay travel expenses of Keralites stranded in Delhi

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Sunday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing willingness to fund the travel expenses of all people from Kerala, who are stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown and cannot afford to pay for their journey to reach their home state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:22 IST
DPCC writes to CM Vijayan, shows willingness to pay travel expenses of Keralites stranded in Delhi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) on Sunday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, expressing willingness to fund the travel expenses of all people from Kerala, who are stranded in the national capital due to the lockdown and cannot afford to pay for their journey to reach their home state. "I would like to inform you that the DPCC will fund the travel expenses of all such people who cannot afford to pay for their journey and wanting to return to Kerala. I look forward to hearing positively from you at the earliest," said Delhi Congress chief Ch Anil Kumar to Vijayan in the letter.

The Kerala government has asked the Railways Ministry for trains to be arranged for people from the state including students stranded in Delhi. Kumar said the Department of Non-Resident Keralite Affairs (NoRKA) has also communicated to all such persons and their journey will be allowed on a "payment basis" only."I am fully aware that many people are facing huge economic hardships in the time of this pandemic and may not be able to afford the cost of the journey. This is especially true for the student community which is completely dependent on resources and finances," he said.Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi recently issued a statement stating that her party will bear the cost for rail travel of every needy migrant worker and labourer to their respective home towns during the lockdown.She had said that Congress had taken the decision as the Centre and Railway Ministry completely ignored party's repeated requests to ensure provisions of "safe and free rail travel of migrant workers and labourers to their home-towns." (ANI)

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat Mission: Over 150 return to TN from Kuwait

In continuing efforts to bring home Indian nationals stuck in various countries, 171 people arrived here from Kuwait on Sunday in an Air India flight and were accommodated in three separate premises, officials said. The passengers, includin...

UPDATE 1-Freed Italian aid worker returns home on special flight

Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker kidnapped 18 months ago in East Africa, landed in Rome on Sunday a day after being freed.Gunmen seized Romano, who was working for an Italian charity called Africa Milele, in southeastern Kenya in Novemb...

CBI questions IAS officers Alok Kumar, Aparna U in UPPCL provident fund scam

The CBI has questioned senior IAS officers Alok Kumar and Aparna U in connection with alleged irregularities in the investment of over Rs 4,300 crore of provident fund of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited UPPCL employees in the scam-h...

Freed Italian aid worker returns home on special flight

Silvia Romano, an Italian aid worker kidnapped 18 months ago in East Africa, landed in Rome on Sunday a day after being freed.Gunmen seized Romano, who was working for an Italian charity called Africa Milele, in southeastern Kenya in Novemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020