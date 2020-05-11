Agra gets new CMO as COVID-19 cases rise
ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 11-05-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 11:36 IST
Principal Secretary (Health), Uttar Pradesh Government, Amit Mohan Prasad announced that Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey will take charge as Chief Medical Officer, Agra. "Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats," said the principal health secretary in an order on Sunday.
He added: "The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of COVID-19." As per the updates provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 3,467 positive coronavirus cases of which 1,653 patients have been cured and discharged while 74 patients have lost their lives. (ANI)
