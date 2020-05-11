Left Menu
J-K: Standalone shops allowed to open in Udhampur orange zone from today

In further relaxation of lockdown norms, the Udhampur district administration has allowed the opening of standalone shops in orange zones from Monday.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-05-2020 12:05 IST
Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, talking to ANI.. Image Credit: ANI

In further relaxation of lockdown norms, the Udhampur district administration has allowed the opening of standalone shops in orange zones from Monday. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Udhampur, Piyush Singla told ANI that the district administration has prepared a roster for businesses to allow the resumption of activities in the area.

"As per guidelines issued by Jammu and Kashmir Government, some relaxations have been given for the opening of standalone shops in orange zones. Shops will be allowed to open from 8 am to 1 pm, but on particular days as mentioned in the roster. The roster was prepared after taking into consideration the demands of the local people into account," Singla said. "I appeal to the people to maintain social distancing norms and to not take it lightly. Strict action will be taken if violations occur," he added.

According to the roster issued by the district administration, chemist shops, shops selling milk products, poultry, meat, agriculture inputs, animal feed and fodder have been allowed to remain open throughout the week. The grocery shops, meanwhile, have been allowed to remain open for four days a week, utensil shops for two days a week, whereas mobile and computer shops have been permitted to open three days a week.

Similarly, shops dealing in sale and repair of electronic gadgets have been allowed to open three days a week, vehicle repairing workshops, jewellery cloth and shoe shops and cement, hardware, and cosmetic shops, on the other hand, can open for two days in a week. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir stood at 861, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. However, 383 patients have been cured and discharged, while nine deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in the union territory. (ANI)

