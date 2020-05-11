Left Menu
Two deaths, 126 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Two deaths and 126 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Monday till 1 pm, taking the total number of cases and deaths to 3,940 and 110, respectively, said the state Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:38 IST
Two deaths, 126 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,566.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count reached 67,152 on Monday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of active cases in the country rose to 44,029, while 20,916 patients have been cured and discharged and one has migrated, according to the Ministry.

The number of deaths in the country due to the infection reached 2,206. (ANI)

