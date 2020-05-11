Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi HC challenging trial court order granting more time to file charge-sheet

JNU student Sharjeel Imam moved Delhi High Court on Monday challenging a trial court order, which granted three months time to Delhi Police to file the charge-sheet in a case related to alleged inflammatory and instigating speeches during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 14:55 IST
Sharjeel Imam moves Delhi HC challenging trial court order granting more time to file charge-sheet
JNU student Sharjeel Imam. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

JNU student Sharjeel Imam moved Delhi High Court on Monday challenging a trial court order, which granted three months time to Delhi Police to file the charge-sheet in a case related to alleged inflammatory and instigating speeches during the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Imam has challenged the trial court order granting more time to the police to file its charge-sheet after invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him.

He has also approached the High Court seeking a default bail in the matter, which was recently rejected by a trial court. Default bail is sort of a rap on the police for not completing the probe and filing the final report within the prescribed limit of days of the first remand of the accused. Imam was arrested by the Delhi Police on January 28 from Bihar for giving allegedly a seditious speech and abetting riots in Jamia Millia Islamia area in December last year.

The Patiala House court had recently extended the period of the investigation against Sharjeel Imam, who was booked for "unlawful activities" under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, from 90 days to 180 days. Sharjeel Imam had approached the trial court for default bail as he was arrested on January 28, 2020, and stated that statutory period of 90 days would have concluded on April 27, 2020, and the investigation was not concluded by the investigating agency and the applicant has an indefeasible right to be released on bail.

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana had, while dismissing the bail, observed that it is not legally competent to review its own order of April 25 where it further extended the time by 90 days as sought by the investigation agency on the grounds that it will be invoking UAPA and needs to investigate the matter. According to Delhi Police, Imam was continuously giving inflammatory and instigating speeches during protests against CAA and NRC and his speeches were communal in nature, which caused serious communal strife and promote enmity between various religious groups.

Police said that riots broke out "in consequence to the protest march organised by Jamia students" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in New Friends Colony and Jamia area in December last year. "The mob indulged in large scale rioting, stone-pelting and arson, and in the process destroyed many public and private properties," it said. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also sought Delhi government's reply on a plea by Imam seeking clubbing of multiple FIRs levelling sedition charges against him for allegedly making inflammatory speeches. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Manoj Bajpayee team up for motivational track amid coronavirus

Over 80 artistes, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Ekta Kapoor, and Shreya Ghoshal have come together for the track Guzar Jayega, which aims at spreading hope amid the coronavirus pandemic. The anthem, narrated by Bachch...

Diplo confirms welcoming first child with model Jevon King

DJ-music producer Diplo has confirmed that he and model Jevon King have welcomed their first child together. Diplo made the revelation on Sunday in a Mothers Day Instagram tribute. He shared three photos -- the first showing himself as a ...

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur: Officials.

BSF jawan killed, another injured in alleged fratricide incident in Manipur Officials....

Russian police detain hospice owner after nine people die in fire

Russian investigators said on Monday they had detained the owner of a private hospice outside Moscow after a fire there killed nine elderly people and hospitalized nine others. Investigators said they suspected that the blaze, which broke o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020