Grenade blast in Burundi capital injures 12

Twelve people were injured when a grenade exploded in Burundi's capital Bujumbura, fuelling fears the country's presidential election next week may be marred by violence. Police spokesman Pierre Nkurikiye told state broadcaster RTNB the blast occurred on Sunday night in the suburb of Kamenge in the north of the city.

"One suspect has been arrested for investigation," Nkurikiye said, adding that three of the victims were severely injured. An eyewitness told Reuters the blast occurred just outside a bar at around 7 p.m., shattering its windows.

"I saw people being rushed to hospitals in ambulances. Shortly after, the police arrived and blocked access to the place," he said. Burundi was plunged into violence in 2015 after the incumbent, Pierre Nkurunziza, sought a third term of office. He has been ruling since 2005, coming to power after a peace deal that ended years of civil war.

Fighting between government forces and rebels opposed to his third term eventually died down but low-level insecurity has persisted. In the vote on May 20, Nkurunziza's ruling CNDD-FDD party is fielding Evariste Ndayishimiye, a retired army general who heads the department of military affairs in the president's office.

His main opponent is the opposition CNL party's candidate, Agathon Rwasa, a deputy chairman of the National Assembly and a former rebel leader. Unlike its neighbors, Burundi has not implemented an anti-coronavirus lockdown. It has reported 19 cases of COVID-19 and one death.