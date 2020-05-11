Left Menu
Pune Mayor arranges transport for migrants to return to Chhattisgarh

Around 60 stranded migrant labourers left for Raipur after boarding two buses from Pune district on Monday. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had got necessary permissions for the transportation for these migrant labourers, who were returning to Chhattisgarh on foot.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:17 IST

Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol arranged the transport for stranded migrant labourers. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Around 60 stranded migrant labourers left for Raipur after boarding two buses from Pune district on Monday. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol had got necessary permissions for the transportation for these migrant labourers, who were returning to Chhattisgarh on foot. "Migrant labourers were stranded here. They were eager to go back home. We got a call from former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who informed us that around 60 people are walking from Pune to Chhattisgarh including a pregnant woman, children and elderly people. He asked us to stop them from walking and make necessary arrangements for their safe return," said Mohol.

"Our local workers arranged their stay and food for two days. We conducted their medical tests and took the police permission. BJP members took care of them here for two days. Today we are happy that they are returning to their village safely," he said. After walking for almost 50 km from the rural part of Pune district, BJP workers noticed them and arranged their return to their hometown.

"We were walking down to our hometown in Chhattisgarh when we were stopped and told that arrangements would be made for us," said Mohan Lal Bhanjaare, a migrant labourer with a fractured leg. "We were facing difficulties in feeding our families and so we had no option but to walk our way back," said Neelam Ghosle, a migrant labourer, who was pregnant. (ANI)

