Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African Airways rescue team to appeal court ruling on layoffs

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 00:02 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 00:02 IST
South African Airways rescue team to appeal court ruling on layoffs

Administrators trying save South African Airways (SAA) will appeal a court ruling that ordered them to halt a layoff process, one of the administrators Siviwe Dongwana told Reuters.

State-owned SAA has been fighting for its survival since entering a form of bankruptcy protection called "business rescue" in December. Its fortunes deteriorated when the coronavirus pandemic forced it to halt all commercial passenger flights and the government said it would not provide further funding. The Labour Court's decision to side with two trade unions in its judgment on Friday was a major blow to the administrators as they have said that layoffs are necessary to avoid the airline being liquidated.

The court ruled that it was "procedurally unfair" for administrators Dongwana and Les Matuson to issue notices to workers about consultations on layoffs without having first presented a business rescue plan. Rescue experts say the case has huge implications for future attempts to save troubled businesses.

Dawie van der Merwe at BDO Business Restructuring said it had been standard practice for a rescue practitioner to consult with workers about job cuts immediately after the rescue process starts, because companies under business rescue were by their nature in financial distress. "Business rescue is an insolvency process for companies that can't pay their bills. So if the company hasn't already consulted with labour, once you enter business rescue you have to start consultations," he said.

Van der Merwe said that if rescue practitioners were prevented from consulting with workers about layoffs until a rescue plan was ready – which in complex cases like SAA can take considerably longer than the 25 days stipulated in companies law – then businesses would be more likely to file for liquidation instead of going down the business rescue route. That would defeat the purpose of South Africa's bankruptcy protection legislation, which already entrenches workers' rights to a large extent and whose aim is to save potentially rescuable businesses, he said.

Dongwana and Matuson have until the end of the month to draft a rescue plan for SAA, which has not made a profit since 2011 and has received bailouts worth more than 20 billion rand ($1.1 billion) over the past three years. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan wants SAA to be restructured into a new airline and has asked unions to share their views on how that might be achieved.

($1 = 18.3647 rand)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

More U.S. banks, credit unions given remittance fee exemptions

More U.S. banks and credit unions will be allowed to estimate the international remittance fees they charge consumers in instances when it may be too expensive to provide exact figures under a new rule issued on Monday. The Consumer Financi...

Nobel laureate Duflo says cash transfer to poor makes sense economically as well

Pitching for cash transfers to the poor for helping them deal with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis, Nobel laureate Esther Duflo on Monday said doing so is not just a moral necessity, but an economic one as well, as it can create demand wh...

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 80,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as nearly all states have taken steps to relax lockdown measures.Deaths in the United States, the epicenter of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day sin...

Reports: 2021 World Baseball Classic canceled

The 2021 World Baseball Classic is off, according to multiple reports. Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reported Monday that the 20-team event wont be played because of the coronavirus pandemic. USA Today, citing two sources, also reported th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020