Let state govts take decisions on resuming industrial, economic activities: Haryana CM to PM Modi

Haryana government has urged the Central Government to authorize the states to take decisions at their own level to resume the industrial and economic activities in green, orange and red zones except for containment zones. The Central Government has already granted permission to resume these activities in a phased manner. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar raised these demands during the meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers of all the states through video conferencing on Monday.

Khattar said, "In this hour of crisis, the amendments in labour laws should not become a matter of competition among the states." He assured the Prime Minister that all efforts will be made to bring the GDP rate of Haryana in the second quarter of Financial Year- 2020-21 to the level of the second quarter of the Financial Year 2019-20. During the video conference, he thanked the Prime Minister for acceding to his request, during the previous video conference held on April 27, to end the uncertainty prevailing around the conduct of competitive examinations like Combined Defense Services, JEE, and NEET for admissions into NDA, Engineering Colleges, and Medical Colleges.

Khattar has again re-emphasised his demand of opening schools, colleges and educational institutions running professional courses with 50 per cent attendance limit to maintain social distancing norms. He also informed the Prime Minister that the documentation of efforts made by the state government in the fight against COVID-19 is being done under the guidance of the Haryana Institute of Public Administration (HIPA).

The Chief Minister said, "Haryana has brought about many reforms and launched new schemes during this period. He said that 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' has been launched under which the farmers provide the details of their crops. Similarly, 'Parivar Pehchaan Patra', 'Mukhya Mantri Parivar Samridhi Yojna' and declaring villages free from 'Lal Dora' to give ownership rights to the concerned landowners." (ANI)