Chirag Paswan questions Bihar government over migrant workers issue

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan has questioned the way Bihar government is handling the return of migrant labourers. He also urged the government to resolve the various issues being faced by stranded workers. In a letter to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, written on Sunday, Paswan stated that helpline numbers issued by Bihar government for the registration of workers stranded outside the state are not working properly.

"LJP workers are providing ration to stranded labourers in various states after they came to know of their plight. I urge you to contact Chief Ministers of states where migrant workers from Bihar are stranded and ensure that they receive essentials and a place to live until they are able to return," he stated in the letter. He also called on the government to ensure smooth registration of migrants who are stranded in other states. "Share the data with the Central government so that enough trains can be deployed to bring stranded migrants back. The migrants are facing problems and we need to help them," the letter added.

The senior LJP leader also claimed that quarantine centres for migrant workers who are returning do not have basic facilities. "We have to ensure that the migrant labourers who are returning get proper quarantine facilities and should be helped in every way possible," he added in the letter. "On social media, there are many videos showing the distressed condition of our migrant workers. Many of them are angry with the Bihar government. Like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar government should also take all possible steps to bring back its people," he said. (ANI)