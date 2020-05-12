Left Menu
42 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally reaches 904

With 42 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka from Monday 5 pm to Tuesday at Noon, the total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 904, said the state health department's bulletin on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 42 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Karnataka from Monday 5 pm to Tuesday at Noon, the total number of COVID-19 cases rises to 904, said the state health department's bulletin on Tuesday. "42 new positive cases have been reported from May 11, 5 pm to May 12, noon, read a bulletin.

"To date, 904 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 31 deaths and 426 discharged," the bulletin read further. With 3,604 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 70,756, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. 87 deaths were reported during the period.

As per the tally, 46,008 patients are active coronavirus cases while 22,454 patients have been cured/discharged and one patient has migrated. With 87 deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours, the number of deaths has risen to 2,293. (ANI)

