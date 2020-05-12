33 more Covid-19 cases in Andhra, state count reaches 2,051

Left Menu
33 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2, 051 on Tuesday, informed the state Health Department.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-three more Covid-19 cases were reported from Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,051 on Tuesday, informed the state Health Department.

Meanwhile, with 3,604 more Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 70,756, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Eighty-seven deaths were reported during the period. (ANI)

