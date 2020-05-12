No coercive measures against Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan over controversial remarks: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed that no coercive measures should be taken against the Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in connection with the FIR reigstered over his alleged "seditious" statements on social media. A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri granted interim protection to Khan until the next hearing and also issued notice to Delhi Police on the matter. The plea is slated for further hearing on June 22.

The court passed the directions while hearing the anticipatory bail filed by Khan through advocate Vrinda Grover apprehending his arrest in the case. The plea said that Khan is a law-abiding senior citizen of India, a public servant serving as the Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission, a scholar, author of repute and a senior citizen aged about 72 years.

The plea said that Khan apprehends his arrest in a "motivated, untenable and absolutely frivolous complaint" which has been registered by Special Cell under Sections 124A/153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Khan had, last week, told the Cyber Cell probing the case that it cannot compel him to go to any police station because of his old age and as he suffers from old-age related physical illnesses. However, he said that he is available and ready to co-operate in the probe at his home and the police can question him there.

The plea said that no offence has been committed by him and that the present FIR has been registered with a mala fide intention to harass and intimidate Khan. It said that the FIR against the petitioner is misconceived, being made on a misrepresentation of facts and an erroneous, untenable reading of the law. As such, it does not warrant the curtailment of liberty and dignity of the petitioner, which is his guaranteed right under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, the plea added.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court had on Monday disposed of a petition seeking removal of the Delhi Commission of Minorities chairman Zafarul Islam Khan over his alleged 'seditious and hateful' statement on social media. (ANI)