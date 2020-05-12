Left Menu
Development News Edition

No coercive measures against Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan over controversial remarks: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed that no coercive measures should be taken against the Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in connection with the FIR reigstered over his alleged "seditious" statements on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:37 IST
No coercive measures against Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan over controversial remarks: Delhi HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed that no coercive measures should be taken against the Delhi Minorities Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in connection with the FIR reigstered over his alleged "seditious" statements on social media. A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri granted interim protection to Khan until the next hearing and also issued notice to Delhi Police on the matter. The plea is slated for further hearing on June 22.

The court passed the directions while hearing the anticipatory bail filed by Khan through advocate Vrinda Grover apprehending his arrest in the case. The plea said that Khan is a law-abiding senior citizen of India, a public servant serving as the Chairperson of the Delhi Minorities Commission, a scholar, author of repute and a senior citizen aged about 72 years.

The plea said that Khan apprehends his arrest in a "motivated, untenable and absolutely frivolous complaint" which has been registered by Special Cell under Sections 124A/153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Khan had, last week, told the Cyber Cell probing the case that it cannot compel him to go to any police station because of his old age and as he suffers from old-age related physical illnesses. However, he said that he is available and ready to co-operate in the probe at his home and the police can question him there.

The plea said that no offence has been committed by him and that the present FIR has been registered with a mala fide intention to harass and intimidate Khan. It said that the FIR against the petitioner is misconceived, being made on a misrepresentation of facts and an erroneous, untenable reading of the law. As such, it does not warrant the curtailment of liberty and dignity of the petitioner, which is his guaranteed right under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India, the plea added.

Meanwhile, Delhi High Court had on Monday disposed of a petition seeking removal of the Delhi Commission of Minorities chairman Zafarul Islam Khan over his alleged 'seditious and hateful' statement on social media. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar govt worried about spike in COVID-19 cases as migrant workers return

The fears of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar that the return of migrant workers could lead to increase in COVID-19 cases in Bihar seem to be coming true with 148 of them testing positive in the first few days itself. The Bihar Chief Minister me...

Weinstein never wanted me in any of Quentin Tarantino's movies: Michael Madsen

Actor Michael Madsen has opened up about his experience of working with Harvey Weinstein, revealing that the disgraced movie producer never wanted him to be a part of filmmaker Quentin Tarantinos films. Madsen is one of the frequent collabo...

3 trains to depart from New Delhi station on Tuesday as passenger services resume: Rlys

As the Indian Railways resumed its passenger services on Tuesday, the first train chugging out of New Delhi at 4 pm for Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh will have 1,177 passengers on board. The New Delhi railway station, in the heart of the city, w...

Special train from Bengaluru arrives in Bengal's Bankura with 1,200 passengers

A special train from Bengaluru, carrying around 1,200 passengers, arrived here on Tuesday morning, official sources said. The passengers included migrant labourers, students and patients who had gone to the Karnataka capital for treatmen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020