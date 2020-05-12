Bombay HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan in UPPCL EPF case
Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd employees provident fund case.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:51 IST
Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd employees provident fund case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the alleged irregularities in the investment of Employees Provident Fund (EPF) of the UPPCL in scam-tainted DHFL. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing the matter.
Both Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan are already in judicial custody in connection with Yes Bank scam case. The two brothers have also filed a bail plea in Yes Bank scam case, which is scheduled to be heard by a special CBI court in Mumbai on May 13.
They had been in CBI custody until May 10 since their arrest by the probe agency in the Yes Bank scam case on April 26. DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had not appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with the probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others for money laundering. (ANI)
ALSO READ
DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan remanded to CBI custody till April 29 in Yes Bank scam case by special court: Officials.
Special court sends Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan to CBI custody till April 29 in Yes Bank case
CBI gets custody of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan in Yes Bank scam
Yes bank case: CBI court extends custody of Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan till May 1
CBI court extends till May 1 custody of Yes bank scam case accused Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan