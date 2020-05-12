SC issues notice to CBI on DP Yadav's plea seeking bail on medical grounds

Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a petition filed by controversial Uttar Pradesh politician DP Yadav, who is serving life imprisonment in connection with a murder case, seeking bail on medical grounds. A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageshwar Rao and also comprising Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna issued notice to the probe agency seeking its response on the matter and slated the matter for further hearing after a week.

Advocate Vikram Chaudhary, appearing for Yadav, today submitted in the apex court the documents of Yasoda Hospital where the petitioner (DP Yadav) was primarily admitted. Chaudhary said that the petitioner, who was earlier granted interim bail to undergo spinal surgery, is currently facing post-operative complications and sought that he be granted bail immediately as advised by AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences).

During the course of the hearing held through videoconferencing, the judges asked, who is opposing the petition? The state is opposing it, Chaudhary replied, to which the bench said, we want to hear the state and then issued notice to the probe agency, CBI.

Yadav was sentenced to life imprisonment by a CBI court in Dehradun in 2015 for his role in the brutal murder of Mahendra Singh Bhati, a lawmaker from Ghaziabad's Dadri area. Bhati was shot dead at Dadri railway crossing in December 1992. (ANI)