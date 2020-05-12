Himachal man booked for breaking quarantine despite testing positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Police has registered a case under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a person who despite being tested positive for COVID-19 did not follow quarantine norms. "The person tested positive for COVID-19 in Chamba district on May 7, 2020. He was advised home quarantine after he arrived in his village in Chamba district on April 30. He broke the home quarantine norm and first infected his two-year-old daughter. She was tested positive for COVID on May 9, 2020," Himachal DGP, SR Mardi said.

"He also had gone out of his house and joined a party with his friends where he had alcohol and shared a cigarette with his friends. So, police have registered a case against him for putting the lives of others in danger," DGP Mardi added. The DGP further said one Head Constable of police has also tested positive in Kangra district today. (ANI)