PM Modi made India aware of its power and potential: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday hailed the economic package, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day earlier, and added that focus on local goods needed to be given to take it to the global scale.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:06 IST
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday hailed the economic package, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day earlier, and added that focus on local goods needed to be given to take it to the global scale. "PM Narendra Modi's message was all about trust and focus on Swadeshi (locally made) goods and making a self-reliant India. The Prime Minister has made India aware of its power and potential. We have an inheritance of Swadeshi in the country, we need to be vocal about it and take it to the global scale," Naqvi told ANI here.

Speaking about the announcements made by the PM regarding the fourth phase of the lockdown, he said, "The problems due to Corona persist in countries around the globe, but our nation has worked as a unit with him to weaken its power in India. We will have to follow the guidelines laid down by the Centre and state governments in the coming days." He also said that good announcements are likely to come during the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference to be held later in the day.

Naqvi slammed the Opposition leaders for their criticism of PM Modi's speech. "I listened to the reactions of Congress and some other leaders. Their reactions were full of lack of knowledge. This sensitive time calls for coming together to fight against this national calamity, therefore, trying to create confusion, spreading rumours and running misinformation campaigns is not right at this moment," he said.

The Prime Minister had on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become "self-reliant" and deal with COVID-19 crisis.The Prime Minister had also announced that the fourth phase of lockdown will be completely redesigned with new rules and will commence from May 18. (ANI)

