Migrants working in Madurai walk to Chennai to get train to Bihar

A group of migrant labourers working in Madurai reached Chennai on Wednesday, after walking for four days in order to get a train to Bihar.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:58 IST
Migrant labourers walked to Chennai in order to board a train to Bihar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

These migrants work in a plywood company in Madurai, they were stuck there amid the lockdown.

They were somehow trying to make both ends meet, failing to which they planned to go to Chennai and get a train to Bihar, after they heard that Central Government has started special train services for stranded people across the country. While they were coming to here, their money got exausted and they started walking to Chennai.

Speaking to ANI, Ajay Kumar Singh, a migrant worker said, "There is no solution for the poor people. Nobody can walk and cover such a long distance on foot, like us. Modi-led government does everything for rich people but nothing for the poor. Even our State Government did nothing for us." It's a humble request from Tamil Nadu government to somehow send us to Bihar. We just want to return. Even if they ask for money, we are ready to give. We are starving," said another migrant. (ANI)

