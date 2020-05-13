Nigeria: Suspected herdsmen kill seventeen people in Kaduna State

Suspected herdsmen have killed seventeen people in Nigeria and invaded Gonan Rogo village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State in the early hours of Tuesday while about five persons were injured, according to a news report by Vanguard.

Two sisters were also reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen at Sabon-Jero village in Kaduna state.

Though the Kaduna State Police Command is yet to confirm the incident, the President of the Adara Development Association (ADA), Awema Maisamari, confirmed that the 17 people were killed in Gonan-Rogo village, Kufana District, Kajuru Local government Area of the state.

The killing was in the early hours of Tuesday when gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen, invaded the community.

Maisamari said, "The attackers were herdsmen, they invaded the community at about 1:00 am on Tuesday and started killing people. 12 people were killed on the spot, the corpses of others were recovered in the bush. There are those who sustained injuries."

"The bandits came to the village in large numbers, armed with guns, machetes, and knives. Some of the villagers were killed with guns while others were hacked to death with machetes. About two hours after the bandits fled, the security personnel manning a checkpoint not too far from the community came. But they did not enter the community, they just stayed, "he added.