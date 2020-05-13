With 34 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 959

34 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive cases in the state is now at 959, said state Health Department on Wednesday. Among the total positive cases, Bengaluru Urban has reported the maximum number of cases at 184, followed by Belagavi at 113.

While Mysuru has reported 88 cases so far, Kalaburagi 81 and Bagalkote 68. At present, there are 474 active cases in the state, while 33 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

A total of 451 people have been discharged in the state. (ANI)