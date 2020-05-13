CBI arrests BCCL Dhanbad official in bribery case

Left Menu
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested an official of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Dhanbad, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 as the first installment from the complainant.

ANI | Dhanbad (Jharkhand) | Updated: 13-05-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 18:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today arrested an official of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Dhanbad, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 as the first installment from the complainant. "A case was registered under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) against a clerk, East Basuria Colliery, Kusunda Area, BCCL, Dhanbad (Jharkhand) on a complaint," the CBI said in a release.

"The complainant has alleged that the accused demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 25,000 from him for processing claim such as PF, Pension, Gratuity, etc due after superannuation of complainant. Later on, the accused agreed to accept Rs 10,000 as first installment of total bribe of Rs 25,000," it added. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant. Searches are being conducted at the premises of the accused.

The arrested accused will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Dhanbad. (ANI)

Videos

