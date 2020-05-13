Left Menu
Kejriwal govt receives over 5 lakh suggestions on post-lockdown relaxations

Delhi government has received an overwhelming response from public with over 5 lakh suggestions through messages, e-mails and calls over suggestions on lockdown relaxations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 22:09 IST
Kejriwal govt receives over 5 lakh suggestions on post-lockdown relaxations
Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi government has received an overwhelming response from public with over 5 lakh suggestions through messages, e-mails and calls over suggestions on lockdown relaxations. "Till 5 PM on Tuesday, the Delhi government has received 4,76,000 WhatsApp messages, 10,700 emails, and 39,000 calls. 22,700 responses have been received on the Change.Org petition," said the Delhi government in a statement.

Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal had sought suggestions on the relaxation of lockdown, about the tenure and gravity of the relaxation, on the sectors that should get the relaxation, and whether the public transport system should begin or whether buses, autos, metros ply. He also sought suggestions on whether markets and industrial areas should reopen.

The responses have been received under various categories such as industrial and MSME operations, transportation, education, and day-to-day activities of the people such as commercial and non-commercial activities. Kejriwal said that his government, based on the suggestions received by the people, will send a proposal on the same to the Centre on May 15. He said that the suggestions received will also be discussed with doctors and experts. (ANI)

