Centre's economic package will help MSMEs, improve production and employment: Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that the economic package announced by the Central government will help the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country and will improve production and employment.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 14-05-2020 09:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 09:38 IST
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has said that the economic package announced by the Central government will help the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country and will improve production and employment. "The Chief Minister said that the MSME sector of Uttarakhand will also benefit greatly from the package of the Central government. The industries which have resumed operations will gain more momentum. This will improve production and employment," said a press statement by the Chief Minister's Office.

"It will be our endeavour that the micro, small and medium enterprises of the state are able to secure benefits of the Central package," the statement added. The Chief Minister said that global tenders will be disallowed in government procurement tenders up to Rs 200 crore, to help local companies.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Wednesday announced an amount of Rs 90,000 crore for DISCOMs. During his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a stimulus package totalling Rs 20 lakh crore to rescue the economy reeling under the impact of coronavirus. This amounts to nearly 10 per cent of India's GDP. (ANI)

