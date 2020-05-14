Left Menu
Approach NGT, says Delhi HC on plea alleging large-scale cutting of trees in Anand Vihar

The Delhi High Court has directed petitioner National Hawker Federation (NHF) to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with its plea alleging large-scale cutting of trees in Anand Vihar area in Delhi for building a proposed canteen by the railway.

Updated: 14-05-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 17:02 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 14 (AN): The Delhi High Court has directed petitioner National Hawker Federation (NHF) to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) with its plea alleging large-scale cutting of trees in Anand Vihar area in Delhi for building a proposed canteen by the railway. Justice Prathiba M Singh has asked the petitioner to approach the NGT for any relief which may relate to the uprooting of trees and pollution of the Yamuna river since similar matters are stated to be pending in the tribunal.

The court, in its order delivered on Wednesday, said that in so far as the rehabilitation of the members of the petitioner-NHF is concerned, let a fresh representation be made by the petitioner in this regard and the same be considered and disposed of by the Delhi government in an expeditious manner. "In so far as the uprooting of any saplings without permission is concerned, if any, the authorities shall proceed in accordance with the law," the court said and disposed of the petition.

Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, appearing for the NHF, told the court that there has been large-scale cutting of trees in Anand Vihar and a canteen is proposed to be built in the area where members of the petitioner have been carrying on their business. The Central government standing counsel Asheesh Jain raised questions over the maintainability of this petition and said that the relief can be granted to the petitioner by the NGT. (ANI)

