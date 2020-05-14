Russian court deems extended detention of former U.S. marine lawful -Ifax

Russian court deems extended detention of former U.S. marine lawful -IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 19:48 IST
A Russian court said on Thursday it was lawful to have extended the detention of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan until Sept. 13, who is in custody facing spying charges, the Interfax news agency reported.
Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained in December 2018 and accused of espionage. Moscow says he was caught red-handed, but he denies the allegations and says he was set up in a politically motivated sting.
- READ MORE ON:
- Paul Whelan
- Russian
- British
- Interfax
- Canadian
ALSO READ
Guj: Russian family stranded in Dwarka, but say they feel safe
NATO Air Forces in northern Europe scrambled thrice in 2 days to intercept Russian military planes
Modi wishes Russian PM speedy recovery from COVID-19
Turkey says deployment of Russian defences delayed, but will happen
Russian prime minister reveals testing positive for virus