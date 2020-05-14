Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more invasive forms of mass surveillance post COVID-19....
COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...
Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....
When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....
The following are the top stories at 2105 hours SPO-AWARDS-SHOOT-2ND LD NOMINATIONS NRAI nominates Anjum Moudgil for Khel Ratna, Jaspal for Dronacharya Award By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, May 14 PTI The National Rifle Association o...
The ICMR on Thursday issued revised guidance document on rapid antibody test kits for COVID-19 and listed the firms whose kits have been validated and found satisfactory. The apex health research body had issued on Wednesday night a guidanc...
As many as 15 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtras Nashik district on Thursday, taking the tally to 758 here, a district official said. Of the 758 cases, 593 were reported from Malegaon, 41 from Nashik city and 94 from other...
Pakistan said on Thursday that it was processing steps to ensure the review of the Kulbhushan Jadhav case in the wake of the verdict by the International Court of Justice ICJ. The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July last year that Pakistan must u...