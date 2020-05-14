100th Shramik special train departs from Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the 100th Shramik special train departed from the state on Thursday. "Happy to share a picture of the 100th Shramik Special Train from Punjab that departed from Ludhiana at 2 PM today for Mau in Uttar Pradesh. Thank our officers and staff for their hard work. Also thank Indian Railways and various NGOs assisting the District Administrations in this endeavour," he tweeted.

He also informed that on May 13 and 14, COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab are 10 and 11. "Surge of the last two weeks appears to have abated but we must continue to remain fully vigilant and observe all safeguards. Special thanks to our Health and Medical Education staff," he tweeted. (ANI)