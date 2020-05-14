100th Shramik special train departs from Punjab
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the 100th Shramik special train departed from the state on Thursday.ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:47 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that the 100th Shramik special train departed from the state on Thursday. "Happy to share a picture of the 100th Shramik Special Train from Punjab that departed from Ludhiana at 2 PM today for Mau in Uttar Pradesh. Thank our officers and staff for their hard work. Also thank Indian Railways and various NGOs assisting the District Administrations in this endeavour," he tweeted.
He also informed that on May 13 and 14, COVID-19 cases reported in Punjab are 10 and 11. "Surge of the last two weeks appears to have abated but we must continue to remain fully vigilant and observe all safeguards. Special thanks to our Health and Medical Education staff," he tweeted. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amarinder Singh
- Punjab
- Indian Railways
- Uttar Pradesh
- Ludhiana
ALSO READ
School bus driver shot dead in Punjab's Batala
Curfew restrictions to continue for two more weeks in Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh.
BJP's Shanta Kumar express concern over returnees violating social distancing on HP-Punjab border
Punjab CM announces '7 am to 11 am' curfew relaxation in state
Punjab lockdown to continue till May 17, certain relaxations announced PB-VIRUS-AMARINDER-LD RELAXATION (Updating with additiona'