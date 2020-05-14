12 new COVID-19 cases in J-K
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday out of which four were from Jammu division and eight from Kashmir division.ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 21:25 IST
Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday out of which four were from Jammu division and eight from Kashmir division. "The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 983, including 487 active cases, 485 recovered and 11 deaths," said the J-K administration.
A total of 78,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 26,235 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. There are 49,219 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 2,549 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)
