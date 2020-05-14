Nigeria: gunmen kill 12 people in Kaduna state

12 people have been killed in Nigeria following fresh attacks on three communities in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and Tse-Haaga in Mbabai Council Ward of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, according to a news report by This Day.

An army captain and three others have also been kidnapped by gunmen along Auga/Akunnu road in Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The Kaduna killings came barely 24 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the killing of 17 people in the early hours of Tuesday by suspected herdsmen who attacked Gonan-Rogo village, also in Kajuru LGA.

According to the President of the Adara Development Association (ADA), Awema Maisamari, the latest attack, took place in Bakin- Kogi, Idanu, and Makyali communities.

He said the attack on Makyali community took place at about 7 am yesterday, leading to the killing of seven people while the attacks on Bakin Kogi and Idanu took place on Tuesday at 7 pm.

Maisamari said that the attackers killed five people on the spot, added that two additional corpses were later recovered in the bush.

He said that one person was killed and two others were injured while in Bakin Kogi, no life was lost as the villagers escaped, but their houses were burnt.

He said, "The situation as at this morning is that the terrorists attacked three other settlements near Gonan- Rogo village, which was attacked in the early hours of Tuesday and 17 people were killed.