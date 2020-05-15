GoM meeting over COVID-19 underway at Health Ministry
A Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting over COVID-19 is underway at the Health and Family Welfare Ministry.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 12:04 IST
A Union Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting over COVID-19 is underway at the Health and Family Welfare Ministry. Senior Ministers present in the meeting include Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.
With an increase of 3,967 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally of coronavirus cases reached 81,970 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. According to the latest figures, 51,401 patients are active coronavirus cases while 27,919 patients have been cured/discharged and one patient has been migrated. (ANI)
