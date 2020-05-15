Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC stays Madras HC order asking TN govt to close liquor shops in state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 13:44 IST
SC stays Madras HC order asking TN govt to close liquor shops in state

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Madras High Court order which had asked the Tamil Nadu government to close state-run liquor vends on the ground that there was violation of guidelines meant to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the stay on the high court order by the apex court the state-owned liquor shops may reopen in the state.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao, S K Kaul and B R Gavai stayed the May 8 order of the High Court after taking note of the appeal of government firm Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) which sells alcoholic beverages in the state. Lawyer Yogesh Kanna, appearing for the state government, said the top court issued notices to those who had filed the pleas in the high court seeking closure of the liquor outlets in the state.

The Tamil Nadu government on May 8 had moved the Supreme Court challenging the high court order saying that the closure of such shops would lead to "grave losses" in revenue and complete halt in commercial activities. The Madras High Court had on last Friday ordered closure of liquor outlets noting that there were huge crowds and no social distancing was being maintained by tipplers. It, however, allowed doorstep delivery of booze through online mode.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

GOAL programme comes at right time to provide platform for tribal youth: Arjun Munda 

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda launched the GOAL Going Online As Leaders programme of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs MoTA in partnership with Facebook at a Webinar in New Delhi today. MoS, Mo Tribal Affairs Ms Renuka Sin...

Hindustan Zinc board approves interim dividend of Rs 16.50/share for FY20

The board of Hindustan Zinc HZL, a subsidiary of Vedanta, has approved an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per equity share for FY20 amounting to Rs 6,972 crore. Vedanta owns 64.9 per cent stake in the company, while the centre retains a 29.54 ...

Rajesh Goel appointed as director general of NAREDCO

Realtors body National Real Estate Development Council NAREDCO has appointed Rajesh Goel as director general DG of the association.&#160; Earlier, Goel was serving as the chairman and managing director, Hindustan Prefab Ltd, NAREDCO said in...

Nigeria cutting oil output by nearly a quarter -minister

OPEC member Nigeria has reined in oil production to bring Africas top crude exporter into line with an agreement among producers to curb output, Minister of State for Petroleum Timipre Sylva said. The cut for Nigeria is about 417,000 barrel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020