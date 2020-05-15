Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royal Mail CEO Back quits as board promises to spur change

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:47 IST
Royal Mail CEO Back quits as board promises to spur change

Royal Mail Chief Executive Rico Back stood down on Friday after two years in charge marked by battles with unions over a proposed 1.8 billion pound ($2.2 billion) restructuring plan for the former UK postal monopoly.

The company said Back, who founded and ran Royal Mail's German arm GLS for almost three decades before taking over as group chief executive in 2018, had agreed with the board to step down with immediate effect and would leave the firm on Aug. 15. Non-executive chairman Keith Williams will act as interim executive chair of Royal Mail Group until a permanent CEO is appointed, the company said.

He has been tasked with leading talks with stakeholders about an "accelerated pace of change across the business", it added. Back last year promised a 1.8 billion pound programme to transform Royal Mail into a sustainable, profitable operation by 2024, but that turnaround plan has been delayed by labour unrest and uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis.

The company has been locked in a dispute with its largest labour union the Communication Workers Union (CWU) over direction, national agreements on working conditions, and workplace culture. The CWU, which has been discussing industrial action since the end of last year, voted in favour of a strike in March.

Royal Mail shares, which have lost about 30% of their value this year, turned negative to trade down around 1.2% at 160.2 pence after the news of Back's departure. BACK TO SQUARE ONE

"(Royal Mail's) turnaround plan is likely back to square one," said Credit Suisse analyst Arthur Truslove. "This raises serious doubts over the company's ability to revive its fortunes as the shift from letters to parcels accelerates," he added.

The company said on Friday that its UK letters business saw revenue fall 22 million pounds year-on-year in April while costs rose by 40 million, driven by overtime and agency resource expenses linked to the coronavirus outbreak. The UK business ran the risk of booking losses even before the coronavirus-induced lockdowns because of labour tensions and sliding letter volumes.

"I look forward to seeing Royal Mail transform into a parcels-led, international delivery company," Back said on Friday. Royal Mail has liquidity, including undrawn credit lines, of around 1.8 billion pounds, and said it also has access to the government's corporate facility if needed.

It said it would provide another update on measures to put the UK business on a sustainable long-term path when it announces full-year results on June 25. ($1 = 0.8194 pounds)

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria to reopen shopping malls from Monday as virus curbs eased

Bulgaria will allow shopping malls to reopen on Monday as part of its push to ease restrictions imposed two months ago to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday. The government introduced a state of...

Olympics-'We don't know how IOC money will be spent' -Tokyo 2020 chief

The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the first in history to be postponed, said on Friday they were not aware of detailed spending allocations for 800 million committed to next years rescheduled Games by the International Olympic Comm...

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

The coronavirus pandemic claimed its first political scalp in Austria as the junior minister for culture quit under pressure from theatre directors and performers over a lack of urgency in reopening cultural venues even as a lockdown has be...

GOAL programme comes at right time to provide platform for tribal youth: Arjun Munda 

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda launched the GOAL Going Online As Leaders programme of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs MoTA in partnership with Facebook at a Webinar in New Delhi today. MoS, Mo Tribal Affairs Ms Renuka Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020