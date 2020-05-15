Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Centre, Maha on details of special trains for migrants

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:38 IST
HC asks Centre, Maha on details of special trains for migrants

Nagpur, May 15 (PTI)The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the Centre and Maharashtra government to give details of special trains running across the country ferrying migrants and others stranded in the coronavirus-induced lockdown and till when these services would be operated. Justice A R Borkar of the Nagpur bench of HC also directed the Union and state governments to clarify their stands on who will bear the ticket fare of persons traveling in these special trains.

The court was hearing a petition taken up suo motu (on its own) on the plight of migrants, daily wage labourers and other stranded persons traveling back to their native states on foot. Advocate Deven Chauhan, who was appointed by the court to assist it, on Friday told the court that the special trains run by the railways was only till May 17.

The court then directed the railways to file an affidavit submitting details of special trains run from various parts of the country. "The affidavit shall also state up to what date the special trains will ferry migrants and other stranded persons back to their native states," Justice Borkar said.

The court was then informed that, on May 8, while hearing another petition, the principal bench of Bombay High Court had in its order noted the Union and state governments were to share the ticket fare. The government pleader told the court the state government has released Rs 57 crore towards this expenditure.

The court then directed the Union and Maharashtra governments to state this in its affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing on May 19. The court also directed the government and all district collectors, civic and district council authorities and police commissioners across the state to say if they have complied with HC's May 12 order by which special teams were to be formed to inspect and monitor highways as well as arrange travel for migrant workers and others till the state borders.

PTI CLS SP BNM BNM.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

SC issues notice to Centre, RBI over plea seeking clarity on loan moratorium

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Central government and the Reserve Bank of India RBI on a plea seeking clarification whether all non-banking finance companies are eligible for loan moratorium or not. The plea, filed by the...

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Niti Aayog, says 'geniuses' ensured no fresh COVID cases from May 16

Taking a dig at NITI Aayog, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said some geniuses had predicted that no COVID-19 case would emerge from May 16 due to governments national lockdown strategy. The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again...

Hindu couple forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

In another incident of religious intolerance in Pakistan, a Hindu couple was forcibly converted to Islam at a local mosque in Sindhs city of Nawabshah. The incident was reported by local media on Friday.Imam of the local Masjid, Hamid Qadri...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus savages U.S. retail sales again in April

U.S. retail sales endured a second straight month of record declines in April as the novel coronavirus pandemic kept Americans at home, putting the economy on track for its biggest contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depressio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020