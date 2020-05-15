Left Menu
Fire breaks out at Pharma company in AP, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in Minopharm Laboratories Private Limited at Pernamitta in Ongole town of the district.

ANI | Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 15-05-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:59 IST
A short circuit resulted in the accident. No casualties were reported. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out in Minopharm Laboratories Private Limited at Pernamitta in Ongole town of the district. A short circuit resulted in the fire.

No casualties were reported. Ongole police informed ANI: "The Air Conditioner (AC) at Minopharm company was not working. This morning mechanic tried to repair it. When he switched off and on the transformer, a short circuit took place."

"The company had manufactured sanitisers recently. They caught fire immediately. The building is partially damaged. Thick fumes spread into two floors of the building. The fire department and Police plunged into action. No casualties were reported," Police added. (ANI)

