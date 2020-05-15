Left Menu
UP CM hails Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop agriculture infrastructure

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop agriculture infrastructure including a package for the herbal cultivation.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:11 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday hailed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of Rs 1 lakh crore fund to develop agriculture infrastructure including a package for the herbal cultivation. "The Finance Minister has announced a package for herbal cultivation along the banks of river Ganga. This will give a boost to the farmers involved in this sector," Chief Minister Adityanath told ANI.

He further said: "Last week in a meeting with the Forest Ministry, we had focused on planting about 25 crore trees in a single day. We had discussed that if the farmers on banks of Ganga river plant fruit-bearing trees, then saplings will be given to them free of cost. If he plants fruit-bearing trees throughout his agriculture land, then for three years he will be given a certain amount every month." Speaking about thousands of migrant labourers who are returning to Uttar Pradesh, the CM said: "We're skilling the migrants, who have returned to the State, during their stay at quarantine centres. Most of them have potential and experience, and will become the strength for the MSME sector in the state."

"However, I appeal to all migrant workers to not walk or travel on their own. Inform our nodal officers. They will help and provide you with transport for free. All officials have been directed to take migrant workers entering the state to quarantine centres and provide them with all facilities," he added. (ANI)

